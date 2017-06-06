Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Dayton Says He’ll Sign Onto U.S. Climate Goal Alliance

June 6, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mark Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s governor is committing the state to upholding the Paris climate change accord by joining an alliance set up by other states with the same goal.

Gov. Mark Dayton says he signed onto the U.S. Climate Alliance which was formed after President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement reached by 195 countries last year.

California, New York and Washington started the alliance. Minnesota, Puerto Rico and eight other states signed on Monday. Alliance members pledge to reduce emissions 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

