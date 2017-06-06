Despite Recent Terror Attacks, Minnesotans Still Flock To Europe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 230 people have died in attacks across France in the past two and a half years.

The increase in high-profile attacks in France and Britain has some people wary of traveling overseas, but some travel experts say you may not need to rethink your vacation plans.

WCCO photojournalist Tom Aviles is a world traveler.

“I just got back from Paris last month,” he said. “I’m big on experiences when it comes to traveling because I think that is the greatest thing, especially for my child, is to be able to show her the world.”

He and his family have made trips to the Middle East and Asia. Next month he plans to take them back to Paris. Aviles says the recent terror attacks there will not stop him from traveling.

“The main thing is, when you’re at sites, you just have to be aware of your surroundings,” he said. “When you go to the Eiffel Tower, you just have to look around, especially since were going with our 10-year-old daughter.”

“We haven’t seen a slow down at all,” travel agent Sandra Lovick said.

Lovick says her agents at Travel Leaders in Woodbury are busy. She says many Minnesotans know, with the dollar being so strong, this is the best time to travel to Europe.

She also says increased competition has caused airline prices to drop dramatically.

“Many clients leaving in the next couple of weeks — not one of them have even called me with a concern,” she said.

So far, none of Lovick’s clients are calling to cancel their trips, but agents are making sure they’re armed with the necessary information to keep them safe.

Travel leaders makes sure their clients look at State Department websites for any warnings in the area they’re visiting. They also have a partnership with depart smart, making sure people traveling abroad have the latest information needed to keep them safe.

Lovick believes with falling airline prices, more people will decide its time to take the European vacation in spite of an uptick in violence there.