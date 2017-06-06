Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

State Sen. Jeremy Miller Says He Won’t Run For Walz Seat

June 6, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Jeremy Miller, Minnesota Senate, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State Sen. Jeremy Miller says he won’t run for the southern Minnesota congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Tim Walz.

The Winona Republican says in a statement Tuesday that he wants to stay in his role as deputy majority leader in the Senate.

Walz, a Democrat, is running for governor next year. Vicki Jensen, a Democrat who lost her re-election bid to the state Senate last year, says she’ll run for Walz’s seat.

Republican Jim Hagedorn is already campaigning after nearly beating Walz last year, but other Republicans may enter.

