Lynx A Unanimous No. 1 In WNBA Power Poll

NEW YORK (AP/WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx are the best team in the WBA right now, and it’s not even a debate.

The Lynx routed the Seattle Storm 100-77 on Saturday, and they’re now off until Friday, when they travel to face the Washington Mystics. The Lynx are 7-0 and are out-scoring their opponents on average, 84.4-72.6. Three of their seven wins are by single digits, and two of those are by just two points.

Sylvia Fowles is making an early case for league MVP, leading Minnesota at 20.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore are each scoring more than 12 points per game, and Rebekkah Brunson is adding more than 10 per game.

That depth should come in handy when the Lynx position themselves for another playoff run.

POWER POLL: Unbeaten Minnesota moves into the top spot, while Washington moved into the No. 4 spot. A look at this week’s WNBA poll.

1. Minnesota (7-0): The Lynx turned a potential challenge into another rout with a 23-point win in Seattle . They have two more road games this week at Washington and Dallas

2. Seattle (4-2): The Storm have a busy week ahead with games in San Antonio, Indiana and New York.

3. Los Angeles (3-2): The Sparks won their lone game last week, routing New York. They host Chicago before a back-to-back trip to Dallas and Phoenix.

4. Washington (5-2): While the Mystics are still trying to get more comfortable with each other, they are finding ways to win.

5. Atlanta (4-2): The Dream rallied from an 18-point deficit in the third quarter just to fall short against Washington . They continue their trip up the east coast with games in New York and Connecticut.

6. New York (4-3): Kiah Stokes and Shavonte Zellous have picked up the slack with Epiphanny Prince and Kia Vaughn playing in the EuroBasket. They’ll need to keep it going for New York to remain among the elite.

7. Phoenix (4-3): Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi are doing their best to carry the team offensively. The Mercury need to find a little more help to pull out more wins.

8. Dallas (3-4): The Wings lost a tough back-to-back at New York and Indiana falling in close contests to both teams. The good news is they return home for a pair of games this week.

9. Indiana (3-4): Candice Dupree is fitting in well with the Fever, who are still trying to find an identity in the post Tamika Catchings’ era.

10. Connecticut (2-5): The Sun have been on the road for 17 of the past 19 days thanks to a brutal early season schedule. They’ll reacquaint themselves with the Nutmeg state for a few days playing Atlanta on Saturday.

11. Chicago (1-6): A road trip might be just what the Sky need to clear their heads and get some wins. A trip to Los Angeles and San Antonio await.

12. San Antonio (0-7): The good news is that Kelsey Plum made her first start of the season and had eight points and seven assists. The bad news is the Stars are still looking for their first win.

