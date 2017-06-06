Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Man Dies In Hospital After North Minneapolis Shooting

June 6, 2017 11:31 PM
Filed Under: North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday evening.

Police say it happened on the 3300 block of Newton Avenue North at around 5:55 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 37-year-old man sitting on the front step of a house with a gunshot wound in his torso.

The man was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating, canvassing the neighborhood for any leads or witnesses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch