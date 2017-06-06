Packers DB Davon House Gets Stranded At Minneapolis Airport, Gets Ride From Packers Fans To OTAs

Ryan Mayer

Green Bay Packers defensive back Davon House found himself in a bit of a pickle on Monday night after he missed his connecting flight trying to get back to Green Bay for the team’s organized team activities (OTAs) that are set for this week. Stranded at the airport, House decided the best course of action was to turn to social media and see if there were any good Samaritans willing to help him out.

Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay 😎 maybe I can hitch hike a ride 👍 — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Lucky for him, a pair of brothers who are big Packers fans, happened to live in the area and were willing to let House hitch a ride up to camp.

I could come over and get you. https://t.co/bL7QuTlz2N — Chad Johnson (@chadj19) June 6, 2017

@DavonHouse I'll get you to Green Bay man. In one piece even! I'm a half hour from MSP, would be happy to help. — mike johnson (@mikeyj14) June 6, 2017

House took the brothers up on the offer and hitched a ride with them.

Taking this long drive with @chadj19 and @mikeyj14 back to greenbay. — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

The brothers described the experience to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky.

“I went to bed, and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride,” Chad Johnson told ESPN on Tuesday. “My brother lives in Hudson; I’m in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that, ‘I could come pick you up,’ and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer, so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake.”

The brothers even apparently brought along a pillow so that House could catch some sleep on the drive. As thanks for helping him out of a tight spot, House gave the guys some signed gear and allowed them to take a picture with the Packers Super Bowl trophies. The full story can be found at the link above.