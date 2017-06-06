Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Minneapolis Police Chase Stolen Vehicle

June 6, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Highway 52, Inver Grove Heights, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of Minneapolis Police officers chased a stolen vehicle through the Twin Cities metro area Tuesday afternoon.

Police received report that a woman was near the Home Depot on New Brighton Boulevard at about 2 p.m. According to authorities, the driver force a woman inside the vehicle before taking off.

An officer searching the area located a vehicle fitting the description at Taylor Street Northeast and 30th Avenue, and determined it had been stolen out of North Dakota.

A chase ensured. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed police being led on a high-speed pursuit that ultimately appeared to end in Inver Grove Heights.

Cameras showed the driver leading police along Highway 52.

The vehicle went off the road before rolling. Officers took the driver into custody and got the female passenger out of the Jeep.

They sustained minor injuries that were determined to be non-life threatening.

(credit: MnDOT)

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more information.

