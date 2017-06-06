Rod Carew Returning To Target Field July 3

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the first time since having heart transplant surgery, Rod Carew will be returning to Target Field next month.
The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday Rod and his wife, Rhonda, will be at Target Field as the Twins host the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on July 3. In addition to their first return to Minneapolis since Rod’s heart transplant surgery, the Twins will be recognizing the 40th anniversary of his 1977 MVP season and the 50th anniversary of him winning the American League Rookie of the Year award.
The first 10,000 fans in attendance will get a poster honoring Carew and his TIME Magazine cover from 1977. Carew will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the Twins will wear the “Heart of 29” patch for the game.
Rod and Rhonda Carew will also be at Target Field on Aug. 18 as the Twins host the Arizona Diamondbacks for National Donor Day and Twins Hall of Fame Weekend. Rod Carew had heart transplant surgery on Dec. 16, 2016, after suffering a massive heart attack on a golf course in California in September of 2015.