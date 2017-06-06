Police: 4 In Custody Following Rape, Robbery In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating a rape and robbery incident that occurred near Raspberry Island Tuesday morning.
According to police, four people were arrested in connection to the incident.
Details are limited, but police will be updating media later Tuesday afternoon.
Raspberry Island is located on the Mississippi River just south of downtown St. Paul.
