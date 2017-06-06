Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Police: 4 In Custody Following Rape, Robbery In St. Paul

June 6, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Rape, Robbery, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating a rape and robbery incident that occurred near Raspberry Island Tuesday morning.

According to police, four people were arrested in connection to the incident.

Details are limited, but police will be updating media later Tuesday afternoon.

Raspberry Island is located on the Mississippi River just south of downtown St. Paul.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jack Hackney says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Aaaah shucks , well…..lemme guess. Some misunderstood lads from the ‘hood were bored. And you’ll soon be asking for forgiveness and compassion.
    Do I have that right? What did I win??? popcorn huh … at a theater in the ‘hood you say. Hmmm – pass

    Reply

