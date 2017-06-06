Police: Man Struck By SUV, Beaten By Passenger

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after pedestrian was struck by an SUV driver and then assaulted in St. Paul Monday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Arkwright Street and Rose Avenue at about 2:45 p.m.
Investigators say that the victim, who was not immediately identified but was said to be a 37-year-old man, may have been intentionally run down by the driver.
Officials said they believe the victim was then assaulted by the SUV’s passenger. The vehicle fled the scene, but a 22-year-old man was later arrested nearby. Police believe this to have been the passenger in the vehicle.
Police are working to identify the SUV driver.
The victim was taken to Regions Hospital, and was listed in serious condition Monday evening.