Police: Teen Drowns In St. Croix River; Friend Almost Dies Trying To Save Him

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teen has drowned in the St. Croix River, and his friend is in the hospital after trying to save him.
Hudson police say they were called to the end of a pier on the river just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a possible drowning.
Investigators say a group of teens from the Twin Cities were swimming off the pier when a 19-year-old man went under the surface and didn’t come back up while trying reach a nearby island.
His 18-year-old friend tried to save him, but was soon struggling himself, and was pulled from the water unconscious by friends.
He was revived by members of his group before being taken to Hudson Hospital, where he is in good condition.
The 19-year-old man was found by rescue boats about an hour after going missing. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have not released the names of anyone involved.
