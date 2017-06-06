Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Appeals Court Says Wis. Killer Should Remain In Mental Hospital

June 6, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court says a man convicted of killing five people, including his father, should not have been transferred from a mental hospital to a state prison.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in the case of Bruce Brenizer. He was 15 years old in 1991 when he shot and killed his father, the father’s live-in girlfriend and her three children in rural Polk County.

Brenizer was committed to the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison for life for the deaths of the three children.

In 2013, Brenizer was transferred from the mental health institute to the state prison in Waupun.

The appeals court agreed with Brenizer on Tuesday and said he should not have been transferred out of the mental institution because his life sentence there had not been terminated.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch