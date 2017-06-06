Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Zimmer: I Should’ve Taken Eye Injury ‘More Serious’

June 6, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says he did not initially give the proper amount of care to a detached retina in his right eye that caused him to miss a game last season.

Zimmer: I Shouldve Taken Eye Injury More Serious

Mike Zimmer (credit: CBS)

Zimmer returned to the Vikings this week after a leave of absence to allow a right eye that has needed eight surgeries to rest and recover. Zimmer says that after doing some research on the condition since the season ended, he has come to the realization he “probably needed to take it a little bit more serious than I did.”

Zimmer tried to coach through the issues when the first surfaced last season.

He says he met with doctors this week and continues to be optimistic that he is close to a resolution.

