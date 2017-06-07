4 Things To Know: Attack In Iran, Children’s Museum Reopens & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From an attack on Iran’s parliament that left seven dead to the reopening of the Minnesota Children’s Museum, here is a look at the top four stories from June 7, 2017.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack On Iran Parliament

ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack on Iran’s parliament and a shrine in the capital city of Tehran. The attacks involved a shooting spree and suicide bombs.

At least seven people were killed and 35 hurt.

One woman was arrested, but the scene is still very active.

Labor Department Reports 6M Job Openings

Looking for a job? It appears there are plenty to go around.

The Labor Department said there were six million open jobs back in April. That’s a record high.

But it comes at a time when nearly 7 million unemployed Americans are looking for work.

Fmr. Temple University Employee Testifies In Cosby Trial

Bill Cosby’s chief accuser took the stand in the entertainer’s sexual assault trial Tuesday.

Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand testified that the 79-year-old star gave her pills and sexually assaulted her.

Cosby’s lawyers said Constand’s testimony was not consistent with what she said in a civil deposition in 2005.

Minnesota Children’s Museum To Reopen

The Minnesota Children’s Museum in St. Paul is about to show off its $30-million makeover at a grand re-opening Wednesday.

The museum is now 35-percent larger with 10 new exhibits.

It also has a new coffee bar.

The museum closed in December for renovations, which were, in part, aimed at appealing to older children.