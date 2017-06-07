BCA Crime Scene Investigator To Testify In Yanez Trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A BCA crime scene investigator is set to testify on Wednesday morning in the case of Jeronimo Yanez, the St. Anthony Police Officer charged with manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile.

Investigator Lindsay Garfield was first called to the stand on Tuesday afternoon and will back on the stand at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This follows emotional testimony from the former girlfriend of Castile on Tuesday.

Wiping away tears, Diamond Reynolds told jurors Castile was trying to unbuckle his seat belt to get his wallet when he was shot by Yanez.

Those moments were caught by a police dash camera and were played in court multiple times.

Reynolds claimed she live-streamed the moments after the shooting so that “someone would know the truth.”

On cross-examination, defense attorneys hammered away at her story, pointing out inconsistencies in Reynolds’ statements over the past months regarding marijuana use, the placement of Castile’s firearm and his hand movements.

The jury also heard from Joseph Kauser, who was Yanez’ partner the night of the shooting.

Kauser told the jury he didn’t see anything alarming before the deadly shooting, but that he was watching the passenger, not the driver, when responding to the traffic stop.

Yanez has been charged with manslaughter and two weapons charges. He has pleaded not guilty.