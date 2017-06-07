After $30M Makeover, Children’s Museum Reopens

TORNADO WATCH: Otter Tail, Pennington, Mahnomen, Norman, Becker, Polk, Hubbard, Wadena, Red Lake, Clearwater Counties Until 6 p.m. | Live Radar | Alerts | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather App

June 7, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Children's Museum of Minnesota, Minnesota Children's Museum

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Children’s Museum Of Minnesota has reopened with a bigger, bolder place for kids to explore.

The museum added 10 new exhibits in its $30 million makeover, including a 4-story climbing tower, a hands-on arts studio and updated neighborhood play area.

The museum closed in December for the renovations, which were, in part, aimed at appealing to older children.

The Children’s Museum will have a block party on June 17. You can visit the museum for free that day, if you preregister for tickets.

