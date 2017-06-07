After $30M Makeover, Children’s Museum Reopens

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Children’s Museum Of Minnesota has reopened with a bigger, bolder place for kids to explore.
The museum added 10 new exhibits in its $30 million makeover, including a 4-story climbing tower, a hands-on arts studio and updated neighborhood play area.
The museum closed in December for the renovations, which were, in part, aimed at appealing to older children.
The Children’s Museum will have a block party on June 17. You can visit the museum for free that day, if you preregister for tickets.