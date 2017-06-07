Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Firefly Sisterhood Celebrates Local Chefs at Illuminight

June 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Firefly Sisterhood, Illuminight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A local group is helping women with breast cancer find support.

The Firefly Sisterhood started on Mother’s Day 2014.

Their goal is to partner breast cancer survivors with the newly diagnosed to help them with their battle.

On Wednesday, Jun 14, the Firefly Sisterhood will present a special evening called Illuminight.

The event runs from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Solar Arts Building Northeast Minneapolis.

There will be food from Hi Lo Diner and Blue Door Pubs, as well as more information on how to get involved with Firefly Sisterhood.

Tickets cost $75 to $125. To purchase, visit Illuminight online.

For more information, visit the Firefly Sisterhood online.

