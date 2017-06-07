Report: Teen Who Drowned In Hudson ID’d; Family Experienced Tragedy Months Earlier

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old who drowned in Hudson, Wisconsin on Tuesday has been identified as one of the family members involved in a triple homicide in St. Paul two months ago.
According to the Pioneer Press, Jeffery Arkis Taylor drowned on Tuesday after him and a friend attempted swimming out to an island at the end of Hudson’s dike road.
His friend was pulled to the shore unconscious and revived. Taylor’s body was recovered an hour later, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Taylor was the man initially arrested after a deadly triple shooting in St. Paul in April, but was later released without charges.
Police say Taylor’s 20-year-old half-brother, also named Jeff Taylor, shot and killed Wade McIntosh and his two teenaged daughters, Maria and Olivia. The girls’ mother, Anita Sprosty was also critically injured.
Taylor allegedly drove his brother to the residence, and was told by his older brother to stay in the car. Later, he said he heard gunshots and his older brother brought out his 18-month-old daughter, handed her to him and told him to take care of the girl.
Officers found him hiding in a shed with the toddler following the deadly shooting.
Taylor’s attorney, Karlowba Powell, says Taylor was fearful for his life and hers, and wanted her to be safe.
Powell says Taylor’s family is devastated by the loss.