Police ID Suspect In Possible Kidnapping, Car Chase Across Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 33-year-old man who was a possible kidnapping suspect led authorities on a chase across the Twin Cities on Tuesday before his vehicle rolled.

The incident ended with a jeep that had been stolen out of North Dakota rolling over near Inver Hills Church, and the driver being taken into custody. The driver was identified Wednesday in a police report as Shawn Matthew Opsahl.

Minneapolis police were called just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the Home Depot on New Brighton Boulevard on a report of a possible kidnapping in the parking lot. Officers responding located the jeep several blocks away, attempted a stop and the driver fled with a woman inside the vehicle.

A pursuit was initiated and went on Interstate 94 across the Twin Cities metro and onto Highway 52. Officers with the Minnesota State Patrol initiated a pit maneuver on the jeep after it went off the road, and the vehicle rolled near the church.

The driver, Opsahl, had minor injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault/strangulation, false imprisonment and fleeing police.

The woman had minor injuries and did not seek medical treatment. No officers or citizens were hurt in the chase.

Authorities say Opsahl and the woman knew each other, and it appears she was taken against her will.

The incident remains under investigation.