Polanco Place On Bereavement List, Vargas Recalled

June 7, 2017 2:51 PM
Bereavement List, Jorge Polanco, Kennys Vargas, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins announced say shortstop Jorge Polanco has been placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandfather.

The Twins have recalled first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester to replace Polanco on the 25-man roster.

Vargas appeared in 24 games for the Twins this season, hitting .258 (23-for-89) with five home runs and 19 RBI. He’ll join the team Wednesday night in Seattle.

