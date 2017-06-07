TORNADO WATCH: Otter Tail, Pennington, Mahnomen, Norman, Becker, Polk, Hubbard, Wadena, Red Lake, Clearwater Counties Until 6 p.m. | Live Radar | Alerts | Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather App

Mounds View Teen Dies After Weekend Minneapolis Shooting

June 7, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Minneapolis, Mounds View

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Mounds View teenager died this week after being shot Sunday in south Minneapolis.

Gregory Lawrence Robinson, 17, died Monday after being shot in the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Robinson suffered the fatal wound Sunday afternoon near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 24th Avenue East, in the city’s Philips neighborhood.

He was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, where he died less 24 hours later.

Robinson’s death is listed as a homicide. Police are investigating.

