Orono Police Seek Help To Locate Missing Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Orono Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who hasn’t been seen since May 31.
Todd Lawrence Lano, 34, is believed to reside in Mound. He hasn’t been in contact with anyone since May 31 and due to health concerns, authorities are concerned for his welfare. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt with cut sleeves.
Lano is described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos that go around his biceps on both arms. One is a tribal tattoo, and the other is a barbed wire tattoo.
Anyone with information on Lano’s whereabouts or who thinks they might have seen him should call Orono police at (952) 249-4700.