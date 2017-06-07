Prince’s Sister Releases New Song, Video To Honor His 59th Birthday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday would have been Prince‘s 58th birthday.
While fans around the globe are paying eternal tribute to “His Royal Badness,” Prince’s sister unveiled a “BIG Surprise” to mark the day.
Entertainment Weekly online posted Nelson’s surprise on Wednesday afternoon, which is the music video for her new song, “End of the Road.”
She says in the article that the song is her “one final birthday present” to her brother, which she wrote with Apollo V. The video was directed by Sanaa Hamri, who is the executive producer of the hit TV show “Empire.”
The video features previously-unreleased family photos, shots of her walking around their childhood home and scenes of her recording the song in Paisley Park — Prince’s fabled studio complex and home in Chanhassen, where he passed away on April 21, 2016.
Nelson is a singer-songwriter who has released four albums. In 1988, her songs “Marc Anthony’s Tune” and “Royal Blue” reached number 33 and 52 on the Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart, respectively.