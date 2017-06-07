Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Police Search S. Mpls. Home, Find More Than $67K, Marijuana & Handgun

June 7, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department’s 2nd Precinct Community Response Team Officers confiscated more than $67,000, one pound of marijuana and a handgun in Tuesday.

According to MPD, officers had a search warrant for a property in south Minneapolis.

During the search, the officer’s recovered $67,552 in U.S. currency, one pound of high grade marijuana and a handgun.

The person in the home is prohibited from being in possession of firearms or ammunition due to them being a convicted felon.

They were arrested following the search.

