TC Tastes In May

by Crystal Grobe

We’re back with another edition of TC Tastes. May was a wonky weather month with a whole lot of rain, some cold temperatures, and then suddenly we were into summer. What a ride!

Here are a few food and drink highlights from the last month:

Lavender Honey Bee Cocktail at Twin Spirits Distillery

Twin Spirits Distillery

2931 Central Ave. NE

Minneapolis, MN 55418

(612) 353-5274

www.twinspirits.us



Twin Spirits Distillery opened its cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis just a few months ago, offering two vodkas, a gin, and some moonshine, all infused into fresh cocktails. I was first introduced to their spirits at the Belly Up launch party in February, so I was excited to swing into their cocktail room for a taste of their creations.

Not only was the service outstanding thanks to their friendly and helpful bartenders, but the Lavender Honey Bee cocktail was also fantastic. Made with gin, honey, and fresh herbs, I could drink this all summer long.

Mousse de Foie Gras at St. Genevieve

St. Genevieve

5003 Bryant Ave. S

Minneapolis, MN 55419

(612) 353-4843

www.stgmpls.com



St. Genevieve is modeled after the “buvettes,” or neighborhood taverns in France, and meant to be very welcoming and approachable for all that visit. With beautiful design details, large front windows to let in the breeze, and an air of leisure, this has been one of my favorite places to grab a half glass of champagne and enjoy the evening.

Recently, we celebrated a birthday and ate our way through a few tartines and small plates, including the mousse de foie gras. I’m not normally the biggest foie gras fan, but paired with pickled cherries, rhubarb puree, and buttery brioche, this dish was outstanding.

Tasting Menu at Tenant

Tenant

4300 Bryant Ave. S

Minneapolis, MN 55409

(612) 827-8111

tenantmpls.com



Tenant opened in the old Piccolo space in South Minneapolis in May. The chefs at Tenant prepare and serve a casual tasting menu of six courses for $50 over a 90 minute time period. We were the last seating of the night and stayed well beyond the 90 minutes enjoying wine and conversation with some friends.

The restaurant itself is bright, and the chefs make it even brighter with a nice record collection and a passion for what they do. We enjoyed all six courses and were especially surprised at our love for the beef heart tartare with charred onion, fresh spring peas, and a poached quail egg. A bold start for sure, but one that won over the table quickly. The next three courses contained freshly made pasta—something in which the team at Tenant excels—and we wrapped up with a delicious maple custard. The menu is always changing, and I look forward to my next visit to try the new creations.