4 Things To Know: Comey Testimony, World Ocean Day & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Thursday, June 8. They include a big election across the pond, and the celebration of World Ocean Day, an unofficial holiday.
Comey Testimony Expected Today
Former FBI Director James Comey will give his widely-anticipated testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee. The committee released Comey’s opening statement Wednesday. In it, Comey says President Donald Trump asked him to “let go” of the Michael Flynn investigation. CBS News will carry Comey’s testimony live, beginning at 9 a.m.
British Prime Minister Elections
Voters in the United Kingdom are heading to the polls to decide whether to keep conservative Prime Minister Theresa May or elect Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Prime Minister May called for the election after the U.K. “Brexit” vote. The latest polls show May narrowly winning the election.
Hearing For Reality Winner
A U.S. government contractor charged with leaking classified documents has a detention hearing Thursday in federal court. The mother of 25-year-old Reality Winner says she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show they are not “going to tolerate leakers.” Prosecutors say Winner admitted to the leak.
World Ocean Day Observed
Thursday is World Ocean Day. The unofficial holiday isn’t just about enjoying beaches, but also respecting the earth’s aquatic resources. This year, people are encouraged to work toward eliminating plastic pollution. Most plastic is not biodegradable.