DNR: State’s Largest Invasive Carp Caught Near Redwood Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A bow angler fishing near Redwood Falls on Sunday caught what is believed to be the largest invasive carp in state history, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
DNR officials say the angler was fishing in a private gravel pit at the time. After the catch, the angler immediately notified the DNR and got it to the state fisheries office. The carp came in at 47.5 inches long and weighed about 61.7 pounds.
The carp was caught about 80 miles upstream from the only other bighead carp caught in the Minnesota River. DNR officials say the carp likely entered the gravel pit during a time of high water.
They’re working with local fisheries on follow-up sampling as they aim to prevent the increase of invasive species.