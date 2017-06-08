Have You Considered An Energy Efficient Air Conditioner?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last weekend brought a heat wave to the Twin Cities — that’s three days in excess of 90 degrees in a row. This weekend brings with it the possibility for another.
If your air conditioner needs an upgrade, you might consider going for an energy efficient model.
Mike Davidovich from Xcel Energy visited WCCO Thursday morning to show how that could save you a lot of money on your electric bill.
Among the reasons to upgrade to an energy-efficient model: you can get up to $450 back in a rebate from Xcel Energy, Davidovich said.
Davidovich also said energy efficient air conditioners use anywhere from 30 to 50 percent less energy, which could cut your electricity bill by up to 30 percent.
Also, Davidovich said they’re typically much quieter.
However, these benefits do come at a cost. New energy efficient models can run thousands of dollars.