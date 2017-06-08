4 Charged In Robbery, Sexual Assault At Harriet Island

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Three men and one juvenile male are facing charges in an alleged robbery and sexual assault earlier this week at Harriet Island near downtown St. Paul.

Vershone Jaquay Hodges, 20, 19-year-old Devontre Jordan Vann, 18-year-old Deandray Artez Easley and 16-year-old Choncey Stewart were each charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. Prosecutors are seeking for Stewart to be tried as an adult.

According to the charges, the four approached another group of four, aged 17 and 18, parked at Harriet Island in downtown St. Paul at about 11:15 p.m. Monday. The group in the parking lot had stopped there to eat after going to McDonald’s. After a brief exchange, Stewart pointed a gun at the group, demanded their belongings and had them lay face down on the pavement.

The complaint states the four forced two females, both 18, into a car nearby and repeatedly raped both of them at gunpoint. While the females were being sexually assaulted, the two males they were with were forced to strip down to their underwear in the middle of the parking lot. At times, they were forced to the ground at gunpoint.

When the four suspects left, they threw the victims’ car keys in the bushes and told them if they got out of the car to look for their keys or get help, they would be shot. The victims got free early Tuesday morning, and sought help at nearby Raspberry Island.

The compliant states one of the victims said Stewart sexually assaulted both girls.

The four were arrested early Tuesday morning during an attempted robbery at a Holiday gas station on the 200 block of Wabasha Street South. The complaint states Easley, Stewart and Hodges are known gang members.

The incident remains under investigation.