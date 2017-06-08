Gophers To Host Miami For ACC/Big Ten Challenge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team will be hosting the University of Miami this year or the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Big Ten announced the match-ups on Thursday. Both the Gophers and Hurricanes were NCAA Tournament teams last year, and both are likely to be ranked in the top-25 at the start of the season. Miami, coached by Jim Larranaga, finished 21-12 overall last year and 10-8 in the ACC.

The Hurricanes lost to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 78-58.

The game time and date is to be determined.

The Gophers made one of the biggest turnarounds in college basketball last year. They went just 8-23 two years ago, but bounced back with 24 wins last season and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. They lost to Middle Tennessee State in the opening round, but return four of their five starters and six of their top seven players. Richard Pitino was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year after the Gophers went 11-7 in league play last season.

Minnesota also brings back Davonte Fitzgerald from a season-ending knee injury, and adds freshmen guards Isaiah Washington and Jamir Harris.

The Gophers last played Miami in the 2009 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a 63-58 loss for Minnesota. The Gophers also played the Hurricanes in the 2012 NIT, a 78-60 victory.

Other marquee match-ups in the challenge include Indiana hosting Duke, Michigan State hosting Notre Dame, Purdue hosting Louisville, Michigan traveling to North Carolina and Wisconsin traveling to Virginia.