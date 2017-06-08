N.D. Agriculture Department Creates Hotline For Farmers Hit By Drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota ranchers hit by drought now have a new hotline they can call for help.
State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced the hay hotline on Wednesday.
Goehring says ranchers who need hay — or have hay to sell or pasture or hay land to rent — can call 701-425-8454. People who are available to move hay also are encouraged to call the hotline.
People who call the hotline will provide their name, contact information and what they need or can provide. They will be entered into the Drought Hotline database to be matched up with others.
North Dakota Department of Agriculture employees will answer the hotline weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers also can leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free.
