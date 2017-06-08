Grand Jury Indicts Reality Winner In Leaked Intel Case

June 8, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Reality Winner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a woman accused of leaking classified documents to a news organization.

The indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court charges 25-year-old Reality Winner with a single count of illegally retaining and transmitting national defense information. It’s the same charge Winner was accused of when the FBI arrested her Saturday at her home in Augusta, Georgia.

The FBI says Winner was working as a government contractor last month when she copied a classified intelligence report containing top-secret information and mailed it to a reporter.

The charge against Winner carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

A judge scheduled a hearing Thursday afternoon to determine whether to allow Winner to be released from pre-trial confinement.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch