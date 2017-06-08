1 Hospitalized, 1 Arrested Following Stabbing In Western Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One woman is hospitalized and another is in custody following a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Barron County, Wis.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, just before 6 a.m. deputies received a call of a stabbing between two women on the Maple Plain Reservation near Cumberland.

Upon arrival, deputies learned 19-year-old Erin C. Brierton and 18-year-old Micah Homesky, both of Cumberland, had an altercation that resulted in a stabbing outside of a home on the reservation.

Brierton suffered a stab wound to her side and cuts on her hands.

She was transported to Cumberland Hospital and later flown to Regions in the Twin Cities.

She is currently in stable condition.

Homesky had fled the residence prior to police arrival, but was later located at another home nearby.

She was taken into custody on charges of substantial battery, but was later transported to Cumberland Hospital for treatment of abrasions to her face and elbow.

She is currently awaiting formal charges and is facing a $2,500 bond. She is expected to appear in court on June 15.