Trump Suggests Iran Shares In Blame For Tehran Attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that Iran shares some of the blame for twin terrorist attacks on its parliament and a shrine. He is insisting that those who sponsor terrorism “risk falling victim to the evil they promote.”
The president on Wednesday offered a seemingly contradictory statement, providing solace to the victims while delivering a broadside against Tehran. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The assaults killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 40.
The U.S. has designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism since 1984.
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert had said the U.S. is sending thoughts and prayers to the Iranian people following the attacks.
