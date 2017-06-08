Going To Our ‘Pulling Together’ Event? What You Need To Know

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve been talking a lot the past few months about our tug of war event called Pulling Together.

It’s now less than 48 hours away. WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield has details about how you can join us.

It will all go down at Hidden Falls Regional Park, which splits Minneapolis and St. Paul on the Mississippi River. There will be 20 teams from St. Paul and Minneapolis competing in a tug-of-war competition, including two WCCO teams represented by Frank Vascellaro and Chris Shaffer.

We want you to come be a part of the fun. It is a free event, and here’s what you need to know:

The best place to watch the action is at Hidden Falls Regional Park on the St. Paul side of the river. Free parking will be available in the old Ford lot on Mississippi River Boulevard. From there, you can hop a shuttle to the event grounds.

You can also get a free ride on Metro Transit. All the information you’ll need for the event is at our Pulling Together web page.

Once you are here, there will be food trucks, beer and live music. We will also have plenty of entertainment for kids, including face painting and a kids’ tug-of-war.

The fun starts at 9 am and runs until about 3 p.m.

The Pulling Together page includes maps of where to park and what to do, plus a list of the food trucks that will be there. There’s still time to pick your favorite team and donate.

All the money raised goes directly to Fraser, Minnesota’s leader in autism services.