Woodbury Death Investigation Possibly Related To Oakdale Principal’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A middle school principal in the east metro died Thursday, according to the South Washington County School District.
Joe Slavin was principal at Skyview Middle School in Oakdale. He also served as a school board member in South Washington County Schools.
In a statement, the district said Slavin’s death was unexpected and tragic. Additionally, they said they plan to provide support to students and staff at school Thursday.
The district did not say how Slavin died.
However, Woodbury Police reported Thursday evening that they are investigating after a man in his mid-40s was found dead at Carver Lake Park.
A call came in around 8:30 a.m. about a man who appeared to be unresponsive near his vehicle.
Police are not identifying the man who died until family could be notified.