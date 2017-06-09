4 Things To Know: Yanez To Take Stand, New Trial For ‘Making A Murderer’ Subject & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Jeronimo Yanez potentially taking the stand in the trial over the fatal shooting of Philando Castile last summer to the lawyer for “Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery calling for a new trial, here is a look at the top four stories from June 9, 2017.

Yanex Expected To Take Stand In Castile Trial

The St. Anthony police officer on trial for a deadly traffic stop last summer is expected to take the stand Friday in his own defense.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez faces charges for the shooting death of Philando Castile.

If Yanez takes the stand, it will be the first time he will publicly explain why the traffic stop turned deadly so quickly.

Calls For May’s Resignation Grow

Calls are growing for British Prime Minister Theresa May to resign following Thursday’s General Election.

May originally called the early election in an effort to increase her majority.

The move has now left Britain with a hung parliament, just days before Brexit talks were set to begin.

Reports out of the UK said May has no intention of resigning.

Lawyer For ‘Making A Murderer’ Subject Calls For New Trial

The lawyer for Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the “Making a Murderer” Netflix series is asking for a new trial.

The attorney filed a 1,200 page document which claims Steven Avery’s conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

Avery is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of Teresa Halbach.

VISA Survey Shows Packing Lunch Could Save $88K In 30 Years

Pack you lunch and save some money!

Eating out for lunch may be swallowing up your potential savings.

A new survey from VISA shows Americans fork over about $11 twice a week for lunch.

That’s just over $1,000 a year, which, if put in an investment account earning 6 percent, would be $88,000 in 30 years.

Chew on that.