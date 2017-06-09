Summertime Cocktail Recipes From Alibi Lounge

June 9, 2017 9:00 AM

Whether you’re heading to the cabin, snagging a spot on a local rooftop or throwing your own bash this summer, you’ll want to be sipping and serving the trendiest drinks.

Mixologist Jason Spencer with the exchange and Alibi Lounge in Minneapolis shares the five hottest cocktails of the summer!

DRINK #1: HOLY TOLEDO
¾ oz Casamigos Blanco tequila
¾ oz Yellow Chartreuse
Top with Champagne
Garnish with a strawberry

DRINK #2: PITA
Muddle 2 cucumber slices and three mint leaves
1 ¼ oz Titos Vodka
Top with lemonade
Garnish with a cucumber slice and mint leaf

DRINK #3: STONE ARCH
1 ½ oz Hendricks Gin
Top with housemade sour
Lavender spritz

DRINK #4: THE INVESTOR
1 ¼ oz Exchange Investor series Knob Creek bourbon
½ oz Tattersall Amaro
.25 oz Cinnamon simple syrup
Dash of cherry bark vanilla bitters

DRINK #5: RED PASSION
1 ½ oz Malibu Passion fruit Rum
Top with fresh Cranberry juice and Sprite
Garnish with an orange peel

