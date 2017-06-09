Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Officers In Jamar Clark’s Death

June 9, 2017 7:14 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the shooting death of Jamar Clark.

The lawsuit alleges that Officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze used excessive force.

Clark was killed in November of 2015 after police responded to a call about a woman being assaulted.

Ringgenberg and Schwarze were trying to arrest Clark, 24, when police say he reached for one of their guns during a struggle.

No charges were filed by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came to the conclusion that the shooting was justified.

