Lynx Beat Mystics As Whalen Becomes Winningest WNBA Player

June 9, 2017 11:39 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Lynx

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Lindsay Whalen became the winningest player in WNBA history, and the Minnesota Lynx eased by the short-handed Washington Mystics 98-73 on Friday night.

Whalen moved past Swin Cash with her 295th win in 13 seasons.

Minnesota scored 33 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 58-39 halftime lead behind Fowles’ 17 points. She had her sixth 20-plus-point game and fifth double-double.

Rebekkah Brunson and Maya Moore each added 17 points for Minnesota (8-0). Seimone Augustus scored 14, Renee Montgomery 13 and Whalen had six assists. The Lynx finished with 30 assists on 40 field goals and shot 52.6 percent overall.

Elena Delle Donne (left groin) and Emma Meesseman did not play for Washington (6-3). Tayler Hill scored 20 points and Ivory Latta added 15 for the Mystics, who turned it over 15 times.

