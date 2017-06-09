Meet Ike, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

This week’s pet guest is Ike!
Ike is a 3-year-old Retriever mix who comes to us from the Northwoods Humane Society. Ike was transferred from an overcrowded shelter in Texas. He loves being pet, and though he can be shy upon first meeting, he warms to people very fast (especially with the help of treats).
Ike loves to play and walks very well with a harness. He will need basic obedience training, but he’s a fast learner. Ike has also been treated for heartworm and will need to remain on a heartworm preventative.
For more information on adoptable animals, click here.