Pulling Together Teams Get Tips From Tug-Of-War Experts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of the teams training for Pulling Together got some help from competitive tug-of-war experts Thursday evening.

Glam Doll Donuts is representing Minneapolis in the epic tug-of-war battle to be held Saturday, June 10, at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul.

The event begins at 9 a.m.

Glam Doll Donuts owners Arwyn Birch and Teresa Fox are preparing their team to face off against Minnesota RollerGirls, representing St. Paul.

Bill Gallagher of DJ’s Tug of War Club in Lakeville helped train the Glam Dolls team.

“We started 30 years ago pulling at local fairs,” Gallagher said. “We got carried away with it. We compete nationally and internationally now.”

Gallagher said most people can get the hang of the sport.

“The first thing you tell them is to just try to stay together, stay long,” Gallagher said. “You want your shoulders back, keep both feet on the ground and out in front of you.”

The Glam Dolls team caught on quickly.

“It is harder than it looks,” Fox said. “All your instincts are wrong, basically”

The team walked away with extra skills to prepare for the showdown Saturday.

The money raised from Pulling Together goes to help Fraser, a local nonprofit serving people with special needs.