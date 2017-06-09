Parents In Custody After Girl Found Living Among Maggots, Dead Animals

June 9, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota say the parents of a 10-year-old girl found living in deplorable conditions have been arrested on possible charges of abuse and neglect.

Authorities say officers who went to the home on a report of a dead animal found drugs, animal feces and maggots. The house didn’t have electricity or running water.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says three men came out of the house, a woman was found hiding under a bed and the girl was behind the dresser. Clemens says the girl was taken into protective custody.

Officials say the parents could also face drug charges.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch