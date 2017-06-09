Parents In Custody After Girl Found Living Among Maggots, Dead Animals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota say the parents of a 10-year-old girl found living in deplorable conditions have been arrested on possible charges of abuse and neglect.
Authorities say officers who went to the home on a report of a dead animal found drugs, animal feces and maggots. The house didn’t have electricity or running water.
Police spokesman Sam Clemens says three men came out of the house, a woman was found hiding under a bed and the girl was behind the dresser. Clemens says the girl was taken into protective custody.
Officials say the parents could also face drug charges.
