Heat, Humidity Headed Here Hastily

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As temperatures climbed higher and higher this week, the only relief for Minnesotans was that dew points remained comfortable.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but that’s about to change.

The Twin Cities are in a stretch of above average temperatures, and it’s going to continue for the next few days, with dew points climbing into steamy territory starting Saturday.

The weekend warmup was already underway Friday morning, with the Twin Cities hitting the 70s by 9 a.m. The temperature will climb to the mid to upper 80s as the day goes on, with a high of 86 degrees expected, according to WCCO meteorologist Kylie Bearse.

The typical daytime high this time of year is 76 degrees – that means we’ll be about 10 degrees above average, and it’s only going to get hotter. Saturday could see a high of 94 degrees, with dew points in the mid 60s. When the dew point reaches 60, that’s when things begin to get sticky.

Friday will also see plenty of sunshine and mild winds, with comfortable dew points for most of the state. Glencoe and Mankato were beginning to swelter as the morning went on.

While the Twin Cities will stay clear, the far northwestern corner of Minnesota could see severe weather overnight Friday, including damaging winds, hail and even the possibility of an isolated tornado, Bearse said.

If you're headed north to the cabin, storms are coming late tonight. Slight risk of severe weather in NW MN. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/yG4kKujtll — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) June 9, 2017

Saturday should be another dry one for the cities, but expect rain on Sunday.

“If you have outdoor plans, I would have a backup,” Bearse said.

As the weekend begins its slow crawl toward the workweek, showers and possibly thunderstorms are expected. The rain will begin Sunday morning and continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

Those storms should cool things down slightly on Monday, but temperatures will still be well above average for most of the week.

If you’re looking for a place to escape from the heat, Hennepin County has a list of cooling options here.