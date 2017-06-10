Minneapolis, St. Paul Settle Rivalry At Pulling Together

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our giant tug of war battle is finally over. The first Pulling Together between team Minneapolis and team St. Paul settled one of the biggest rivalries in Minnesota.

“After you hear chimichanga, get ready, we’ll do our command. Ready one, two, three, step, pull and then we will win,” WCCO Minneapolis Team Captain Frank Vascellaro said while pepping up his team.

Twenty different teams faced off in tugs-of-war — 10 from Minneapolis and 10 from St. Paul. It was all to raise money for Fraser, a local organization that provides services for children and adults with autism and other special needs.

But before we can tell you who won, here’s how it all went down.

We’ve been preparing for this day for months.

“I can’t believe how much work this looks like. I think that they’re all practicing a lot, I couldn’t do it,” Sarah Jones of Edina said.

The epic tug-of-war battle between Minneapolis and St. Paul all came down to this. Our Pulling Together event on the Mississippi River.

WCCO viewers turned out to show their support for their favorite teams and city.

“I think it’s going to be great to see either team go in the water. It’s going to be wonderful,” one fan said.

“I’m really excited to see the girls’ teams later on this afternoon, with Glam Doll and then the Rollergirls. That’s going to be really fun I think,” Kristen Blatchley said.

Team St Paul took the early lead with 2-1. Then it was WCCO’s turn to face off across the river.

But first, last minute pep talks and code words.

“Great teams don’t need pep talks,” WCCO’s Mike Max said. “Great teams have prepared.”

Then, it was time.

And the winner…

Team Frank won their battle against team Chris. A battle where everyone wins to help Fraser.

“I think it’s a great way to pull together to support a good cause,” one fan said.

In the end, the two sides tied in the tugs-of-war, 5 to 5. But in the event of a tie breaker, we said whoever raised the most money for Fraser would win. Team Minneapolis raised over $108,000. St. Paul raised close to $97,000.

Minneapolis comes away the winner.