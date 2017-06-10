Pulling Together: $204K Raised For Fraser! | Watch Team WCCO Battle | Donate For Your Favorite Teams

Missing Man With Autism Found Safe

June 10, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: Minnetonka, Missing Person

UPDATE: Authorities in Minnetonka say Pharon Davidson has been found safe.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the west metro are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man with autism.

Authorities said 20-year-old Pharon Davidson was last seen in Minnetonka near Cedar Lake Road and Marcy Lane around 7 p.m.

Davidson is described as a black male, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 130 pounds. Authorities said he does not speak, but knows his name. He was last seen wearing a navy blue button-up short sleeve shirt, tan Army fatigue shorts and white Nike shoes.

(credit: city of Minnetonka)

If you have any information about Davidson, you are asked to call 952-939-8500.

