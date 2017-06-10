Popular White Bear Lake Beach Back Open

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Toys, hats and sunscreen in tow, Kristen Larson and her two boys are ready to enjoy the summer on the shores of White Bear Lake.

“It’s summer vacation and it’s nice out and we can enjoy the sun and be outside!” said Larson.

This beach day has been a long-time coming for the Larson Family and for Ramsey County.

White Bear Lake’s county-run beach has been closed for nearly a decade after low-water levels made the area unsafe for swimmers throughout 2007 and 2008.

“The water line was way out there and there is a drop off of 6 to 8 feet immediately, just like a shelf that drops off, so we wanted to make sure we had a swimmable area that was safe and not get people in the danger zone,” said Ramsey County Parks and Recreation Director Jon Oyanagei.

With a little help from Mother Nature, the lake was filled back up with rain water this spring, allowing county crews to begin restoring the shoreline for swimmers.

Lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week through Aug. 20, weather permitting.

A grand re-opening of the beach is set for next Friday.

