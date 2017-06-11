Police: Child, 2, Falls From Third Story Window In Minneapolis

June 11, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: Child, Minneapolis Police Department, Window Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 2-year-old child was hospitalized after falling out a window in Minneapolis Sunday night, according to police.

The Minneapolis Police Department and first responders received a call at about 8:09 p.m. to the 700 block of 7th St. N. that a child had fallen out a third story window. When authorities arrived, they learned the child had been left in a room for a short time, pushed a screen and fell out the window.

The child, a 2-year-old girl, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with a head laceration. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

