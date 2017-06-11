Connexus Line Worker Injured During Storm Clean-Up

June 11, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Connexus Energy, Severe Weather, Storm Clean-Up, Worker Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Connexus Energy say a lineman had to be airlifted to a hospital after being injured during clean-up after Sunday morning’s severe weather.

Severe storms raced across the Twin Cities Sunday morning, bringing heavy rain, hail and damaging winds. Thousands are still without power, hours after the storm passed.

The lineman was injured during an incident while working to restore power in Becker. The lineman, who has not been identified, had to be airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Connexus Energy officials did not say how the worker was injured.

Workers were called out to restore power to more than 12,000 customers. Connexus officials say as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, about 2,000 are still without power and that number could rise with more storms expected Sunday night.

