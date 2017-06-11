Farm Rushes To Shelter Cows After Storm Destroys Barns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A dairy farm in central Minnesota was working Sunday morning to find shelter for thousands of cows and heifers after severe weather destroyed its barns.
Carlson Dairy, in Pennock, lost all of its barns, according to a post on Facebook. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it believes the buildings were lost due to the morning’s severe weather, which downed trees and power lines across the state and left more than 130,000 Minnesotans without power.
A call was put out to farmers in the area to shelter the dairy farm’s 1,700 cows and 1,600 heifers. Just hours later, the situation was under control due to the “overwhelming” response of those offering help.